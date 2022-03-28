Oscars 2022: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' wins fan favourite award beating 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Zack Snyder's directorial 'Army of the Dead' indeed has a huge fan following. The film has just won the fan-favourite award at the Oscars 2022, defeating other popular films like Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'.

For the unversed, the Academy introduced the award as a way to honour more mainstream, popular movies and box-office hits that Academy members may have overlooked -- and to attract more viewers and boost the slumping Oscars ratings, reported Variety.

The voting was conducted on Twitter.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during the 18-day voting period for the #OscarsFanFavorite category, which began on February 14, conversations about 'Army of the Dead' increased 4,548 per cent compared to the previous 18 days.

In the Netflix film, Dave Bautista leads a cast that incorporates Tig Notaro, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Huma S Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighofer, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone.

