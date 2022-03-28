Oscars 2022: Will Smith's son Jaden has THIS to say after he punches Chris Rock over joke on Jada's shaved bald head

Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, lauded his father after he punched comedian Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards.

Without taking any names though, Jaden tweeted "And That’s How We Do It," soon after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The controversy erupted after Chris, who was on stage to present an award, joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head.

Initially, Smith was seen laughing but Jada was spotted rolling her eyes and clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then walked up on the stage and punched Chris, leaving him stunned.

Smith also yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth".

Advertisement

ALSO READ Oscars 2022: Academy REACTS after Will Smith punches Chris Rock on stage

Last year, Jada had announced that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Smith, who later won the Oscar for the best actor for his film 'King Richard', apologised to the Academy for his behaviour.

"I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people," he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 01:39 PM IST