Oscars 2022: Academy REACTS after Will Smith punches Chris Rock on stage

Hours after Will Smith stoked controversy by punching comedian Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars 2022, the Academy released an official statement on social media.

The Academy stated that it does not support any form of violence. "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world," the statement read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports stated that Chris too has declined to file a police report following the altercation Will Smith.

It all started when Chris cracked a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith (Will Smith's wife) being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Oscars 2022: Twitterati tickle meme fest over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to punch Chris. He also yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth".

Last year, Jada had announced that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Meanwhile, Smith later ended up lifting the best actor trophy for 'King Richard'. The actor referenced the incident in his emotional acceptance speech, summing it up as "love will make you do crazy things".

"I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people," he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:38 PM IST