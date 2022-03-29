Nicole Kidman's viral reaction from Oscars 2022 was NOT for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

The 94th Academy Awards, which celebrated the biggest films of this year, made headlines for several things. However, it stood out the most for Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation.

The altercation happened when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to 'G.I. Jane'.

Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith then ran on stage, slapping Rock and quickly returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out of your f******* mouth!" Smith yelled twice he was seated

Soon, the internet was flooded with all kinds of reactions from all over the world. These included images of celebs present at the Oscars as well.

An image of a shocked Nicole Kidman has been doing rounds alleging that it was her reaction to Smith and Rock’s altercation.

However, the photographer who clicked Nicole, clarified that it was for something else.

According to Vulture, the Los Angeles Times photographer Myung Chun, said that Nicole was excited to see Jessica Chastain.

Chastain bagged her maiden Oscar trophy at the 94th Academy Awards for her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye Messner in the biographical drama 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.

Kidman, was also nominated in the category for 'Being the Ricardos'.

Meanwhile, Smith was named best actor later in the evening. He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologised Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram. The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has also launched an inquiry into the same.

