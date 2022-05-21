Nick Jonas gifts customised car to wifey Priyanka Chopra and it costs THIS whopping amount

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give their fans couple goals, be it with their PDA or their sweet gestures for each other. Recently, Nick gifted his wifey dearest a customised car worth lakhs, and fans cannot help but gush about the two.

On Saturday, Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram, flaunting her gift. She can be seen seated in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), with 'Mrs Jonas' emblazoned on the side. The vehicle is a Polaris GENERAL 1000 model, which starts at a whopping price of Rs 14.16 lakh.

Calling Nick the best husband ever, the 'Quantico' star wrote, "Now that’s a ride🔥… thank you @nickjonas ❤️🥰always helping me with my cool quotient #besthusbandever."

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel'. It also stars 'Game of Thrones' fame Richard Madden, and it's being helmed by the Russo brothers of the ‘Avengers’ fame.

Besides 'Citadel', Priyanka will also feature in romance drama film 'It's All Coming Back to Me' and return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 01:29 PM IST