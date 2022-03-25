e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood

Miley Cyrus celebrates 16 years of 'Hannah Montana': 'My life changed forever'

Cyrus became a household name when the show made its debut on the Disney Channel in 2006.

Asian News International | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Advertisement

Washington [US]: As one of the most loved Disney shows 'Hannah Montana' completed 16 years of its release, singer-actor Miley Cyrus penned a heartfelt note for the show which changed her life forever.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Miley shared pictures from the show and wrote, "Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life. Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!"

Cyrus became a household name when the show made its debut on the Disney Channel in 2006.

The show revolved around the life of Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl who lives a double life as a famous pop singer named Hannah Montana while trying to conceal her true identity from the public.

'Hannah Montana' ran on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011, and a star-studded film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' was released in theatres in 2009.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Miley Cyrus' plane 'struck by lightning', forced to make an emergency landing Miley Cyrus' plane 'struck by lightning', forced to make an emergency landing

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:51 AM IST