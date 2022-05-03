Met Gala 2022 Photos: From Gigi Hadid to Blake Lively, check out who wore what on the coveted red carpet

The Met Gala, also regarded as fashion's biggest night, rolled the red carpet on May 2, 2022.

The event is being held in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which follows Met Gala 2021 -- which took place in September -- theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

The red carpet event was graced by the who's who of the entertainment world, including actors, singers, musicians, socialites, influencers and entrepreneurs.

While some made heads turn, others walked away with their fans behind them asking for more.

Some of the stars of the event were Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Natasha Poonawalla, among many others.

While Sophie flaunted her baby bump, sisters Gigi and Bella showed of their svelte figures in glamorous outfits.

Natasha stunned in a Sabyasachi saree while Blake Lively left everyone spellbound in a unique transformative dress.

Have a look at the photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:43 AM IST