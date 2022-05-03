MET Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne goes topless, strips off her jacket on red carpet - see photos

Met Gala 2022 is proof of the fact that model Cara Delevingne is not afraid of experimenting with her looks.

On Monday night, Cara showed up to the event in a red Dior Haute Couture suit with tails -- complete with a walking stick -- but quickly surprised everyone by removing her jacket and revealing her naked torso covered in shimmering gold body paint -- and no top, Page Six reported.

A pair of gold nipple covers and a series of gold chains spiced up her 'Gilded Glamour' look.

Cara's bold look has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

"Can't believe how far we've fallen," a social media user commented.

"she really just grabbed random clothes and thought it was an outfit... now because people do this ...it doesn't work with anything," another one wrote.

One user praised her for her bold avatar.

"This is different. Kudos," the user commented.

Not only this year, but Cara also amazed everyone at Met Gala 2021 by sporting a Dior look with the phrase "peg the patriarchy" emblazoned across her chest.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:57 PM IST