Megan Fox reveals she drinks Machine Gun Kelly's blood 'for ritual purposes'

Lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who got engaged in January, have left the internet stunned with their recent revelation that they both drink each other's blood.

Yes, you read that right. It all started when Megan had shared a video of Kelly going down on his knee and proposing to her. She had poured her heart out in a long note which read, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

However, it was the last sentence which caught the people's eyes. "And then we drank each other’s blood," it read.

Now, Megan has finally responded to the questions and has clarified to her fans once and for all. She told Glamour magazine, "I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like 'Game of Thrones', drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

She also spoke about reading tarot cards, practicing astrology and other 'metaphysical practices and meditations', and accepted of doing engaging in 'rituals' on new moon and full moon.

Both Kelly and Fox have children from previous relationships. Fox is mom to three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly has one child, his daughter Casie.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:27 AM IST