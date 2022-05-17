Megan Fox cut a hole in her outfit to have sex with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

The Billboard Music Awards returned to Las Vegas for its 2022 edition, delivering a star-studded evening in celebration of music's most chart-topping artists.

Machine Gun Kelly who performed at the event came along with his fiancée and actress Megan Fox.

While the couple did manage to turn heads at the red carpet, it is Megan’s latest Instagram post that is garnering eyeballs.

Clad in a shimmery blue jumpsuit, Megan shared a video and screenshots of a chat with her stylist which read, "Was this blue outfit expensive, because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we can have sex." Her stylist replied, "I hate you I'll fix it."

She captioned the post as, “An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower.”

This isn't the first bizarre incident to occur between the couple that has gone public. Fox had earlier revealed that the two drink each other's blood.

Fox shared: "When I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

The loved-up couple travelled to Cost Rica in 2021, when they consumed together the psychoactive plant brew ayahuasca, which is thought to open the mind and heal past traumas.

Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green. She and Kelly, who first met on the set of their film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', have been dating since May 2020 and made their relationship public with their November red carpet debut later that year. Earlier this year, Kelly proposed to Fox with a diamond and emerald ring.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:07 PM IST