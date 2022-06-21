Marvel Studios releases new stills from Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

With 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Chris Hemsworth will return as his much-celebrated Thor Odinson. And the film has been one of the most anticipated Marvel films this year.

After the wait of long three years fans will finally get to see their favourite Avenger. Advance bookings have received phenomenal response in India with the film releasing a day prior to the US. Advance bookings in metro cities like Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and more are in full swing.

Directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite Avenger - Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut.

Marvel Studios ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will release on July 7 (A day before US) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.