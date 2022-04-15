Kim Kardashian's 6-yr-old son comes across an ad about her 'sex tape' with ex Ray J

Days after making heads turn with new boyfriend Pete Davidson, American reality television star Kim Kardashian is once again making headlines for her infamous sex tape with hip-hop star and ex Ray J.

In the first episode of ‘The Kardashians’ which premiered on Hulu, Kim revealed how her 6-year-old son stumbled across her sex tape which was made in 2002.

For those unversed, Kim's baby boy Saint, who she shares with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, came across an advertisement about unreleased footage regarding the tape.

The tape made by Kim and Ray J was leaked in 2007, after which the former filed a lawsuit against the distributor Vivid Entertainment. She dropped the suit after a settlement of USD 5 million, allowing the tape to be released.

A teary-eyed Kim called up Kanye and said, “It's not OK though, it's not. On Roblox, Saint was on Roblox yesterday and a f***ing thing popped up and he started laughing and it was a picture of my cry face. It was a game that someone made of Roblox and it said Kim's New Sex Tape when you clicked on it. Thank God he can't f***ing read yet. And it's like over my dead body is this s**t going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not gonna f**k with me. It's not, so I just want it gone.”

Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

The former celebrity couple share 8-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:21 AM IST