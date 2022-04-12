Kim Kardashian snuggles with her ‘snack’ Pete Davidson in latest pictures

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer being shy about their romance as the couple. After making a regal appearance in Los Angeles for the premiere of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu, Kim posted pictures from their dinner post the event.

Snuggling with Pete while gorging on some pizza, Kim captioned the post as "late nite snack."

Kim’s sister Khloe commented, “Stop.”

The couple had first sparked romance rumours after the reality TV star appeared on 'SNL' in October.

Kim was in full glam for the occasion, wearing a metallic silver dress that hugged her curves and featured a high slit. She accessorized the look with a chunky silver choker.

Meanwhile, Davidson wore a black blazer over a white t-shirt and opted for a pair of shades for his arrival. All eyes were on the couple as they walked side-by-side into Goya Studios.

Kardashian and Davidson were seen walking hand-in-hand as they make their way to the venue for the premiere.

The couple's outing comes on the heels of an eventful week for the pair. Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Davidson spending quality time with Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child, North.

While Davidson and Kardashian's relationship has continued to make headlines, her ex-husband Kanye West has publicly ranted about Davidson on social media.

For the unversed, Kim shares four children -- North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2) with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed to divorce with West in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:32 AM IST