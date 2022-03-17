e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

Kanye West's Instagram account temporarily suspended for violating harassment policy

Kanye has been suspended from the social media application for a day
Asian News International
Washington [US]: Rapper Kanye West won't be able to post anything on Instagram for 24 hours.

As per Variety, Kanye has been suspended from the social media application for a day for violating the platform's harassment policy.

A Meta spokesperson stated that the platform has deleted content posted by Kanye for "violating their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment." Now, he can't post, comment, and send DMs for a 24-hour period.

A day ago, Kanye directed a racial slur at 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah via an Instagram post after Noah discussed the ongoing feud between West, his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson, on his show Tuesday night.

Not only this, but West has also used the medium frequently to discuss his custody troubles, posting several videos alleging that Kardashian is keeping him from seeing his children when he would like to.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:20 AM IST