Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection: Sam Neill, Laura Dern's film mints Rs 46 crore on opening weekend in India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
Director Colin Trevorrow's film ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ hit the theatres globally on June 10 and is roaring high at the domestic box office collections.

The film has fetched huge numbers from all across the globe. It is the third instalment of the 'Jurassic World' series and sixth movie of the overall 'Jurassic Park' franchise.

Despite strong competition from other films, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is roaring high at the box office, making the movie number 1 in India.

The opening weekend saw the movie collect a whopping Rs 46 crore with the coming days promising to take the bar higher. Garnering good reviews from fans and critics alike, the box office numbers of the movie already makes it the biggest release of 2022 in the country.

The film, which is set three years after the original, saw Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles from the first 'Jurassic Park' movie.

