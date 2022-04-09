Jennifer Lopez is engaged to Ben Affleck once again, check out her ring

Hollywood’s star couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly engaged once again, nearly one year after reuniting.

It's been about two decades since their first engagement that took place in 2004, and the couple who found love once again, will finally be tying the knot.

The 'On the Floor' singer confirmed the news via her On the JLo newsletter. A tearful Jennifer can be seen flaunting her stunning green diamond ring and saying, "You're perfect."

JLo recently said she's "so lucky" to have reunited with her ex-fiancé after all these years, telling People Magazine, "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April last year. Jennifer and Ben co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021. Meanwhile, Affleck split with actor Ana de Armas in January.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Last month, the duo was spotted visiting their lavish estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles. J Lo's daughter, Emme, also accompanied them.

Sources told the outlet that they spent more than two hours at the massive estate over the weekend.

"The estate is super private, tucked away in a forest of trees with an incredible city view," a source earlier told TMZ.

