India's Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy award

It's indeed a proud moment for India as musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award on Sunday.

He bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Sharing the news on Twitter with his followers, Ricky wrote, "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you." Ricky's win made everyone extremely happy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congratulating him, a user tweeted, "Congratulations, Ricky. A well-deserved one. Very, very, very happy for you. Here's to many more accolades to you and your team." "Many congratulations, Ricky. Two Grammys! Here's to more," another one wrote.

Bengaluru-based Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in the Best New Age Album category.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:31 AM IST