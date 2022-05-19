Fan spends over Rs 23 lakh to watch Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in person: Report

The infamous defamation trial of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has gripped the entire world, so much so that some 'fans' are actually willing to shell out lakhs of rupees to watch it in person.

As per a report in People magazine, a 59-year-old woman named Ivan De Boer, has spent around $30,000 on her travel and stay expenses, only to witness the trial firsthand.

"I took my whole year's vacation so I could be here for Johnny. I'm the same age as Johnny. I'm single, so I do what I want to, basically," she said.

She added that she has no regrets about spending her time and money over the trial and that she would, in fact, have regretted had she not attended it.

The report also stated that several people have been travelling to Virginia to see Johnny Depp and the ongoing trial, with some of them even sleeping in their cars to cut down on the accommodation expenses.

For the unversed, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has sued his former-wife Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation lawsuit after she alluded to their allegedly abusive relationship in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post in December 2018, describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it clearly referred to accusations she made in 2016 during their divorce proceedings.

Meanwhile, Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:51 PM IST