e-Paper Get App

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 22

The streaming service said the film will be available on its platform in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 22.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, the streaming service said the film will be available on its platform in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

"Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streams from June 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English," the post read.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie is a sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange", which introduced Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The movie follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" -- which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central MCU timeline.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film released theatrically last month.

Read Also
Charlize Theron unveils FIRST LOOK of her as Clea in 'Doctor Strange 2'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentHollywood'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 22

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Temperatures breach 45 degrees Celsius mark in Vidarbha; IMD issues heatwave forecast...

Maharashtra: Temperatures breach 45 degrees Celsius mark in Vidarbha; IMD issues heatwave forecast...

Karnataka: PM Modi expresses anguish as at least 4 die after bus catches fire in Kalaburagi

Karnataka: PM Modi expresses anguish as at least 4 die after bus catches fire in Kalaburagi

Court orders police to book BJP Burhanpur MLA over dubious educational qualification case

Court orders police to book BJP Burhanpur MLA over dubious educational qualification case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Visa Scam: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram denied pre-arrest bail

Visa Scam: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram denied pre-arrest bail