e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Dhanush shares first look poster of his Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man'; trailer to be out today

Dhanush shares first look poster of his Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man'; trailer to be out today

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film, whose trailer will be out today

ANI | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

Advertisement

Actor Dhanush, who will be soon making his Hollywood debut with 'The Grey Man', dropped the poster of the movie on his social media account on Monday.

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film, whose trailer will be out today (May 24).

Fans and admirers are waiting so eagerly for the release, as the comment section was full of heart and fire emoticons.

A social media user commented, "Waiting". Another said "YESSS MY MAN " Talking about the movie, it's a Netflix/AGBO thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans.

Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely wrote the script based on Mark Greaney's novel 'Gray Man'.

Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi are the producers. Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serve as executive producers.

The movie will have a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, followed by a Netflix release on July 22, 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Gagan Dev Riar to headline Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'; first look out Gagan Dev Riar to headline Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'; first look out

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:36 PM IST