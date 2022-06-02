Check out the stunning new poster of Brad Pitt’s upcoming film ‘Bullet Train’; to release on Aug 5

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' is arriving at the station a little later than scheduled. Sony Pictures announced that the action thriller is moving from July 29 to August 5, 2022.

Check out the new poster below.

The move gives 'Bullet Train' a little breathing room behind Disney's MCU threequel 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which will release on July 8.

Pitt stars in 'Bullet Train' as an experienced assassin whose first day back at work isn't as easy as planned as he finds himself among several other professional killers with a similar mission on said train.

Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) are also a part of the star cast.

The upcoming movie has been helmed by 'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch. With a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, the film is based on 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Bullet Train on August 5th in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.