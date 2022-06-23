Check out the new posters for Brad Pitt's upcoming film 'Bullet Train'

Here’s yet another look at the much-anticipated Brad Pitt-starrer 'Bullet Train'. But this time, the posters for each character depict their personality traits while also transporting you straight to Japan to embark on this exciting adventure.

An enthralling adaptation of the internationally best-selling book, 'Bullet Train' (aka Maria Beetle) by Kōtarō Isaka, the movie will feature an all-star cast comprising Brad Pitt in the lead, along with headlining actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.

David Leitch of 'Deadpool 2' fame keeps the high-octane movie trailer interesting with action-packed scenes and exhilarating chase sequences as the star cast appears hot on each other’s heels within the confines of the world’s fastest train.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Bullet Train on August 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.