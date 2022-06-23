e-Paper Get App

Check out the new posters for Brad Pitt's upcoming film 'Bullet Train'

An enthralling adaptation of the book, 'Bullet Train' (aka Maria Beetle) by Kōtarō Isaka, the movie will feature an all-star cast comprising Brad Pitt in the lead

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Here’s yet another look at the much-anticipated Brad Pitt-starrer 'Bullet Train'. But this time, the posters for each character depict their personality traits while also transporting you straight to Japan to embark on this exciting adventure.

An enthralling adaptation of the internationally best-selling book, 'Bullet Train' (aka Maria Beetle) by Kōtarō Isaka, the movie will feature an all-star cast comprising Brad Pitt in the lead, along with headlining actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.

David Leitch of 'Deadpool 2' fame keeps the high-octane movie trailer interesting with action-packed scenes and exhilarating chase sequences as the star cast appears hot on each other’s heels within the confines of the world’s fastest train.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Bullet Train on August 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read Also
Brad Pitt hints at retirement from acting: 'I consider myself on my last leg'
article-image
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodCheck out the new posters for Brad Pitt's upcoming film 'Bullet Train'

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde drops statement on behalf of other rebel MLAs; Highlights 4 points

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde drops statement on behalf of other rebel MLAs; Highlights 4 points

Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai

Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai

Watch Video: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring ton...

Watch Video: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring ton...

Eknath Shinde drops bombshell statement against CM Uddhav on behalf of other rebel MLAs; check full...

Eknath Shinde drops bombshell statement against CM Uddhav on behalf of other rebel MLAs; check full...

Navi Mumbai: First Covid death after 115 days under NMMC

Navi Mumbai: First Covid death after 115 days under NMMC