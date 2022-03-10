Change in release date for 'Aquaman 2,' 'The Flash', 'Shazam 2' and 'Wonka'

Washington [US]: Warner Bros has made a slew of release-date changes for its upcoming films including 'Aquaman 2', 'The Flash', 'Shazam 2' and 'Wonka'.

According to Variety, due to COVID-related production delays with visual effects 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Flash' have both been pushed from 2022 to 2023.

While the Jason Momoa starrer 'Aquaman' sequel will now release on March 17, 2023, instead of December 16, 2022, Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' has been delayed from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023.

However, 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is going to have an earlier release as it will be flying up from June 2, 2023, to December 12, 2022.

In the non-superhero genre, Timothee Chalamet's turn as Willy Wonka in the origin story 'Wonka' has been delayed several months from March 17, 2023, to December 15, 2023.

Earlier Dwayne Johnson had announced on his Instagram handle that 'Black Adam' will now release on October 21 in place of July 29 and that 'DC League of Super Pets' will move from May 20 to July 29.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:18 AM IST