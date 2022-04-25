Britney Spears announces brief break from social media again

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' fans won't be getting any pregnancy updates from the star as she has announced a brief hiatus from social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Spears wrote, "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!! I send my love and God bless you all."

Along with the message she posted a funny video of a baby lounging next to a mini vanity set, wearing a robe, sunglasses and hair rollers.

Spears is currently expecting a child with fiance Sam Asghari. At the time of announcement she had noted, "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

The pop star has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:59 PM IST