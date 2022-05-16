Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet: From Doja Cat to Teyana Taylor - celebs sashay in style

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. It was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In attendance were Becky G, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few.

Check out pictures from the red carpet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teyana Taylor | Photos by AFP

The show honours Billboard Charts' top artists of the year in 62 categories of different music genres.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:47 AM IST