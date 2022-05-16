Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet: From Doja Cat to Teyana Taylor - celebs sashay in style

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. It was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In attendance were Becky G, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few.

Check out pictures from the red carpet.

Becky G
DJ Khaled
Doja Cat
Dove Cameron
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Thee Stallion
Sean
Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor | Photos by AFP

The show honours Billboard Charts' top artists of the year in 62 categories of different music genres.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:47 AM IST