Bikini-clad Kim Kardashian locks lips with Pete Davidson at their beach vacay

American media personality Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not holding back the Public Display of Affection (PDA) as evident from the former's recent social media post.

Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with her 'Saturday Night Live' alum boyfriend as the two enjoyed an exotic vacation.

Kim can be seen flaunting her curves in a skimpy black bikini, while Pete kept it casual in black shorts.

The 41-year-old makeup mogul captioned it as, “beach for 2”

Lately, Davidson and Kardashian have been putting their relationship on display.

The duo made their relationship MET Gala official last month. Kim wore a replica of Marilyn Monroe's famous gown (originally designed by Bob Mackie), along with a white fuzzy shawl. On the other hand, Pete sported a black suit paired with black sunglasses.

For the unversed, Kim shares four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed to divorce West in February 2021 and was declared legally single recently.

