BAFTA Awards 2022: From 'Dune' to 'The Power of the Dog' - complete list of winners

Washington [US]: The 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, was conducted with a starry ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Warner Bros' 'Dune' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:

Best Film- The Power of the Dog

Director- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film- Belfast

Leading Actress- Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Leading Actor- Will Smith, King Richard

Song- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Supporting Actor- Troy Kotsur, CODA (Winner)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer- The Harder They Fall

Film Not In The English Language- Drive My Car

Documentary- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film- Encanto

Original Screenplay- Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay- CODA

Original Score- Dune

Cinematography- Dune

Editing- No Time to Die

Production Design- Dune

Make-Up And Hair- The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Costume Design- Cruella

Sound- Dune

Special Visual Effects- Dune

Casting- West Side Story

British Short Film- The Black Cop

British Short Animation- Do Not Feed The Pigeons

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:17 AM IST