BAFTA Awards 2022: From 'Dune' to 'The Power of the Dog' - complete list of winners

Washington [US]: The 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, was conducted with a starry ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.
Warner Bros' 'Dune' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:
Best Film- The Power of the Dog
Director- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film- Belfast
Leading Actress- Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Leading Actor- Will Smith, King Richard
Song- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Supporting Actress- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Supporting Actor- Troy Kotsur, CODA (Winner)
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer- The Harder They Fall
Film Not In The English Language- Drive My Car
Documentary- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film- Encanto
Original Screenplay- Licorice Pizza
Adapted Screenplay- CODA
Original Score- Dune
Cinematography- Dune
Editing- No Time to Die
Production Design- Dune
Make-Up And Hair- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Costume Design- Cruella
Sound- Dune
Special Visual Effects- Dune
Casting- West Side Story
British Short Film- The Black Cop
British Short Animation- Do Not Feed The Pigeons
