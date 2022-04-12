At 40, Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, refers to fiancé Sam Asghari as ‘husband’

Pop icon Britney Spears announced her third pregnancy five months after her conservatorship ended.

The 40-year-old is expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. She penned down a comprehensive post explaining how she found out the good news and also referred to Sam as her ‘husband’, hinting at their secret marriage.

Britney wrote on Instagram, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If 2 are in there… I might just lose it… I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have…”

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible… women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it every day … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!” added the ‘...Baby One More Time’ singer.

Britney and Sam got engaged in September 2021 after Asghari popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring.

The singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She co-parents sons Preston and Jayden.

Meanwhile, Spears has signed a USD 15 million book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir.

The book deal comes three months after the singer's 13-year conservatorship was terminated by a judge.

