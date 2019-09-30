Your work conditions affect your well-being

Washington: Work, work, work is today's mantra for success and thanks to that, working hours of employees have increased, ultimately affecting their lifestyle and overall health. It has been found that the terms and conditions of employment — including salary, work hours, schedule flexibility and job security — influence overall health as well as your risk of being injured on the job. These findings have been published in the Russell Sage Foundation Journal of the Social Sciences.

“This research is part of a growing body of evidence that the work people do — and the way it is organized and paid for — is fundamental to producing not only wealth but health,” said senior author Noah Seixas, a University of Washington, professor of environmental and occupational health. The traditional model of ongoing, full-time employment with regular hours and job security is rapidly giving way to gig-economy jobs, short-term contracts, nonstandard work hours and flexible employer-worker relationships.

Among their findings, researchers discovered that people employed in “dead-end” jobs (for example, manufacturing assembly line workers who are often well-paid and unionized but with little empowerment or opportunity) and “precarious” job holders (for example, janitors or retail workers who work on short-term contracts and struggle to get full-time hours) were more likely to report poor general and mental health as well as occupational injury compared to people with more traditional forms of employment.

—ANI