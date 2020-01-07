Young adults using e-cigs & conventional ones face stroke risk

Michigan: A new study has found that young adults that use both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes are at a higher risk of stroke. The study was published in the journal - American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
The study suggests that adults who smoke e-cigarettes in addition to the conventional cigarettes are almost two times more likely to get a stroke as compared to the people who only smoke cigarettes. Both cigarette and e-cigarette smokers are almost three times more likely to get a stroke than people who do not smoke at all.
