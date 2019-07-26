World Hepatitis Day 2019: Theme, types, preventions and all you need to know

World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is observed every year on July 28 that brings the world together to raise awareness of viral hepatitis and to influence real change. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Hepatitis is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis. The disease is preventable, treatable and Hepatitis C is curable.
In numbers,
· 325 million people are living with viral hepatitis B and C.
· 80 percent of people living with hepatitis lack prevention, testing, and treatment.
· 1.4 million deaths a year.
What is Hepatitis?
Hepatitis is a swelling of the liver. The condition can be self-limiting or can progress to cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis A, and E are caused by ingestion of contaminated food or water. Hepatitis B, C, and D usually occur as a result of parenteral contact with infected body fluids.
Types of Hepatitis
· Hepatitis A Virus (HAV) is present in the faeces of infected persons and is most often transmitted through consumption of contaminated water or food. HAV can also spread through certain sex practices. Those living in poor sanitation areas are more likely to be affected. Safe and effective vaccines are available to prevent HAV.
· Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) is transmitted through exposure to infective blood, semen, and other body fluids. Transmission may also occur through transfusions of HBV-contaminated blood and blood products, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injection drug use. Safe and effective vaccines are available to prevent HBV.
· Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) is transmitted through exposure to infective blood. There is no vaccine for HCV.
· Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) infections occur only in those who are infected with HBV. The dual infection of HDV and HBV can result in more serious disease and worse outcome. Hepatitis B vaccines provide protection from HDV infection.
· Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) is mostly transmitted through consumption of contaminated water or food. Safe and effective vaccines to prevent HEV infection have been developed but are not widely available.
Prevention
On the occasion of World Health Day 2018, World Health Organisation Philippines shared a chart on Twitter with steps to prevent yourself and your loved ones from viral hepatitis.
World Hepatitis Day 2019
In 2019, the theme of World Hepatitis Day is ‘Invest in Eliminating Hepatitis’. The WHO has released new estimates for additional investments that need to achieve globally for the elimination of hepatitis by 2030. In 2019, the host country for World Hepatitis Day is Pakistan. To mark the day, global events will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan on July 27 and 28.
The theme for the public means - Know. Prevent. Test. Treat. Eliminate Hepatitis.
If you feel the risk of the disease, immediately get the medical tests done as early treatments prevent the illness and help to save a life. If you are tested positive, do not delay the treatment. Hepatitis B and C are preventable. Hepatitis B vaccine provides lifelong protection.
The theme for policymakers means to invest in eliminating hepatitis
According to WHO the objectives for World Hepatitis Day 2019 are:
· To urge national and regional policymakers increase political and financial commitments for hepatitis response.
· To highlight WHO’s new cost estimates for hepatitis elimination within the context of health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UHC by 2030.
· To encourage people to come forward to access hepatitis prevention, testing and treatment services.
(Compiled by Sonali Pimputkar)
