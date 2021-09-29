World Heart Day 2021: Take a pledge to build a healthy and resilient heart

Health is the most precious commodity of all, and in today’s uncertain times, it is all the more important. Health is a huge issue in modern times with an alarming rise in lifestyle diseases, existing communicable diseases and also infectious diseases like the recent outbreak of COVID-19.

Disease burden in India is also increasing particularly diseases such as heart disease and stroke, along with other cardiovascular diseases which carry a high impact on the young population. Thus, considering the given scenario, comprehensive health insurance policy is now a basic necessity like bread, clothes and shelter.

To provide financial protection against such lifestyle diseases, you should always plan out your finances in a way that helps you cover health insurance.

Buying a health insurance policy is one of the most important investments that you will be making since it will keep you insured of any future medical treatments and emergencies.

Further, with the COVID-19 rising by the day, we know that taking care of our hearts right now is more important than ever. Also with the rising health care cost, along with a comprehensive health insurance plan opting for health insurance riders can be another good option to tide over such medical emergencies, Because heart diseases, stroke and other such critical illnesses can strike unannounced anytime.

Today, one of the most common rider available in the market is - Critical Illness Rider, which provides an additional benefit on diagnosis of a covered critical illness.

The health insurance riders or add-ons play a critical role in giving comprehensive coverage at an affordable premium. They help to provide us with additional coverage that includes critical illness, hospital cash, personal accident, and so on.

It is, hence, worth investing in health insurance policy if one has a family history of heart diseases or if people believe that they are at greater risk of developing strokes due to environmental, lifestyle, or other reasons. However, most of us take it for granted and continue leading lives that prove to be harmful for this little organ that beats inside us. In a world where diseases are taking a toll over everyone’s lives, it is imperative to understand the type of risks we are at and work in the direction of eradicating them. For example, if you have a family history of heart diseases, it becomes even more important for you to ensure good heart health. An early diagnosis unquestionably helps in preventing the damage, both physically and financially.

Besides, every individual needs to realize that it is the reason of our existence. By taking a few preventive measures, you can ensure a safe life not just for yourself but also for your loved ones.

Regular exercise is a must

In order to keep the heart pumping smoothly, it is important that you exercise each day without fail. A daily exercise routine or any other form of physical activity like walking, cycling, swimming, jogging or any other form of exercise for a period of 30-45 minutes for 4 days a week is good enough to keep the arteries flexible.

Healthy diet

All of us know that eating healthy is the key to living longer. However, most of us tend to ignore it. What you consume will show its results on the body. Try to cut down on refined sugar by eating fewer sugary foods, such as sweets, cakes and biscuits. Avoid high carbohydrate meals to a large extent. Have a healthy, balanced diet that includes 1/3 portion size of carbs, 1/3 fiber-rich foods like vegetables, and 1/3 protein which can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

Maintain ideal body weight

Excess of body weight is dangerous for your heart. Always keep a strict eye on the weighing machine because weight is a major catalyst to shooting up cholesterol level, the birth of diabetes, risk of artery disease, and blood pressure.

Quit smoking completely as well as alcohol

It is best to avoid any consumption of both. This may be difficult to follow but worth the effort. If you are habitual, bring it down to minimal level and finally quit it. Smoking elevates blood pressure levels, causes irregular heartbeat, and stokes. Overall, it disrupts the normal functioning of the heart.

Stress management

It is best to avoid stress as much as possible. This is because it leads to increased heart rate which can in turn result in loss of oxygen leading to chest pain. You are a greater heart risk if you worry all the time. Engage in your hobbies, meditation, yoga, avoid using electronic devices 30 minutes before bed, eat two hours before sleep, get adequate sleep and always stay optimistic.

This World Heart Day, take a pledge to keep your heart healthy and springing with joy. Purchase a comprehensive health insurance policy for healthy and financially secure future. So, make sure to take care of your and your family’s heart by taking these few preventive steps to stay resilient & heart-healthy! After all, Health Hai Toh Life Life.

(Priya Deshmukh Gilbile, Chief Operating Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:13 PM IST