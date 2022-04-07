World Health Day: Caring for planet is caring for our health

This global celebration of World Health Day also marks the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948, when the First World Health Assembly was held. The Assembly decided to celebrate 7 April of each year, taking effect from 1950, as the World Health Day. Seen as an opportunity to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health, the WHO organizes international, regional and local events on the Day related to a particular theme. World Health Day is acknowledged by various governments and non-governmental organizations with interests in public health issues, who also organize activities and highlight their support in media reports.

2022 Theme: Our Planet, Our Health

The theme for World Health Day 2022 is Our Planet, Our Health. In the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease, this year’s theme aims to bring attention on the urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis.

Air pollution, on the other hand, is considered to be the single greatest environmental risk to human health. It is one of the main avoidable causes of death and disease globally, and yet it kills an estimated seven million people worldwide each year.

Healthy societies rely on well-functioning ecosystems to provide clean air, fresh water, medicines and food security. These help to limit disease and stabilize the climate. Meanwhile, the main sources of air pollution and greenhouse gases are often the same. Most actions to improve air quality can also help fight climate change.

Climate crisis as health crisis

Climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity (WHO, 2021). The impacts are already harming health through air pollution, disease, extreme weather events, forced displacement, food insecurity and pressures on mental health. Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year, from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress (WHO, 2018). Climate mitigation and adaptation, including the reduction of carbon emissions, are thus essential to decreasing health risks for both our generation and future generations.

Air pollution

Air pollution is the single greatest environmental risk to human health and one of the main avoidable causes of death and disease globally. According to the WHO, air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide each year and that 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. In addition, air pollution disproportionately affects women, children and older persons. Meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement could save about a million lives a year worldwide by 2050 through reductions in air pollution alone.

