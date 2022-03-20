World Head Injury Awareness Day: 5 myths about traumatic brain injury

March 20 is celebrated as World Head Injury Awareness Day to educate the general public about traumatic head injuries

With only one person of the world's vehicles, India accounts for 11 percent of the global death in road accidents which is the highest globally. Out of all the Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs), 60 percent people suffer from some form of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) during the accident. While accidents are a significant cause for TBI, there can be other causes that can lead to brain injury in a person.

India has an unenviable distinction of having the highest head injury rate in the world. More than 10 lakh people suffer from a severe head injury, out of which 1 lakh lose their lives every year. Compared to the USA, where one person in every 200 victims of head trauma die, India sees one death in every six head trauma case – this gap speaks about emergency medicine & critical care access in the country and the need for greater awareness about TBI in India.

There is a lot of misunderstanding about TBI and its causes, symptoms, and treatments, this can often lead to mismanagement of the patients. That is why there is a need for bolstering public awareness about how TBIs can affect an individual. It is generally considered that TBI happens only to helmet-less motorcycle riders and sportspersons (during a game), but the truth is that such injuries can happen to any person at any time. We look at some common myths around traumatic brain injuries that you need to stop believing in right away.

MYTH 1: If a person does not lose consciousness, he cannot have a traumatic brain injury

Many people believe that until the person loses consciousness, the risk of TBI is very low. While this might be true to a certain extent, recent advances in medical science have shown that TBI is quite complicated and affects people in various ways. The person may or may not lose consciousness. It is also important to note that mild traumatic brain injury can affect brain cells and may not be as severe, but it still requires medical attention. So, if you had a head injury and even feel fine, it is still essential to visit a specialist so that any damage may be ruled out.

MYTH 2: Effects of a traumatic brain injury are visible right away

Many people believe that serious brain injuries will have immediate effects like changes in personality, memory loss and loss of cognitive abilities. This is not true – also when the signs of TBI are mild, many people brush it off, which can be very dangerous. Further, TBI can have symptoms like dehydration, migraines, or a bad night's sleep, so the chances of it being misdiagnosed are very high. TBIs can have long-lasting effects if they go undiagnosed and are not treated properly.

MYTH 3: If MRI, CT Scan, EEG reports are clean, there are no chances of brain injuries

Not all brain injuries will show up on routine tests. When the damage is very mild, and there is no swelling and bleeding, the scans will not reflect any abnormalities. It is essential to evaluate all your symptoms and find a qualified expert so that appropriate treatment can be found, and further damage can be prevented. If your symptoms persist even after treatment, you should seek a second opinion.

MYTH 4: Only athletes get concussions

While concussions are common in athletes, they are not the only people who suffer from this condition. Concussions can happen to any person and are typical of accidents, falls, physical trauma, domestic violence, and blast exposure. If you feel that you have symptoms related to concussion, it is best to get it checked at a nearby hospital – after all, prevention is better than cure.

MYTH 5: Recovery from brain injury is simple

While most individuals with a concussion or mild TBI achieve complete recovery within a couple of days to a month, this can significantly vary from person to person. The difference may be based on the cause of the injury, the co-occurrence of other injuries and mental health conditions (also known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which is quite common in TBI patients). That is why every patient with TBI should have a customized treatment plan depending on their injuries. Similarly, recovery is varied in patients with people having moderate or severe TBI recovering within a year or two, normally supported by intensive treatment and rehabilitation. Additionally, for many, recovery can be an ongoing process characterized by setbacks and frustrations – that is why counselling should be an essential part of the treatment plan for all patients suffering from brain injuries.

In conclusion, TBI can drastically impact the life of the patient and their caregiver as it hinders their ability to work, perform simple tasks and maintain relationships. Recovery can be a long process, and that is why proper diagnosis is essential so that the patient receives the treatment & assistance they need.

(Dr Sudhir Gore is Head-Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. Views are personal)

