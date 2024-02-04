World Cancer Day 2024: Medical Experts Decode The Ailment For People, Share Tips To Safeguard Health

Cancer is one of the diseases that scares people due to its severe effects on the body. While there are over 15 million new cases of cancer recorded every year, health experts comfort people that there's nothing to worry or panic as proper care and treatment, accompanied by courage, can assist patients in battling cancer.

On February 4, as we observe World Cancer Day, doctors and oncologists speak to Free Press Journal decoding the ailment for people and spreading awareness about it. They detail what's cancer all about, and how it develops in one's body, followed by sharing tips to safeguard health.

What's cancer? It's different from common illnesses.

"Cancer in simple terms is a condition where the normal body cells increase in numbers, size, shapes, and with altered functions. Cancer is not similar to infections, diabetes, or other diseases where some pathological processes are acting with precision," notes Dr Prasad Kuvalekar, Consultant Physician of Internal Medicine at DPU Hospital, Pune.

Early diagnosis is half cure

Doctors strongly claim that early diagnosis helps in providing more effective treatment to patients.

On facing discomfort and weakness, we visit a family doctor to restore wellness. But how do we figure out the need to move from the general physician and refer an oncologist for further consultation and care? In most cases, the doctors would suggest the patient consult a specialist noting persistent and alarming symptoms.

Symptoms that can create suspicion of cancers

- Growth or ulcers in the mouth that are long-standing and increasing in size

- Cough which is non-healing and associated with blood in sputum

- Heaviness and pricking pain in the breast and thoracic region

- Blood in urine for a long time which is recurrent and sometimes pain while urination. In males, difficulty in passing urine, dribbling of urine and having to strain for micturition.

- Profound weight loss (often, sudden) and loss of Appetite

- Unusual sense of abdominal fullness regardless of food intake

- Morning diarrhoea containing watery discharge without stools

Close look at types of cancer

Considering the demography for cancers, main cancers prevalent in patients concern the brain, mouth, lung, breast, cervix, urinary bladder, pancreas, and prostate gland among others.

In the wake of cervical cancer being addressed in the interim budget and given vaccination provisions, noting it to be the second most concerning type of cancer affecting women in India, Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, says, "While cervical cancer is highly preventable and treatable when detected early through regular screening tests like Pap smears and HPV tests, it remains a significant global health issue. Out of 50 patients, approximately 15-20 patients come for a Pap smear, indicating some awareness."

The doctor acknowledges the government's initiative to vaccinate girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer while pointing out that there's a low rate of HPV vaccinations among boys which is concerning. "Boys are equally vulnerable to HPV and its associated complications, including mouth/throat, penis, and anus issues. By ensuring boys receive the vaccine, we can significantly reduce their chances of developing these serious conditions."

Fight against cancer

Dr Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale, Consultant Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road puts down preventive measures to safeguard one's wellbeing. "Practising safe sex can lower the chances of HPV transmission that risk one to cervical cancer. Maintaining a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables can support overall immune function and help lower the risk of developing cervical cancer. Avoiding smoking and alcohol reduces the likelihood of developing this cancer," says the health expert while emphasizing lifestyle tips and proactive steps to safeguard health.

"The fight against cancer in most cases is an individual story that begins after a diagnosis is made. World Cancer Day is a time to understand that collective efforts can prevent individual suffering," says Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director at International SOS, India.

Dr. Asha Kapadia, Head of the Department of Medicine and Section Head of Oncology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, adds, "Together, we strive to create better awareness and forge a future where the impact of cancer is minimized, and preventive wellness guides us towards a healthier tomorrow."