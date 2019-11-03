Work Q&A: Declining interest, nosey teachers, rumourmongering and more...

Nosy teachers

I got divorced last year and have finally resolved matters with my wife, for our child’s custody. I now have his sole custody and for a change have moved to my home-town and recently started teaching in a new school, where I have enrolled my child as well. The teachers there have asked my child a lot of personal questions such as my wife’s profession, where we live etc. They have crossed personal boundaries, and I don’t know how I should address this. My child complained about this very recently and since then I have been concerned about the mental well-being of my child.

I believe, your privacy is being violated which is causing the unnecessary distress. It is important for your co-workers to know how troubled you are with their probing. Giving them a benefit of doubt, it could be getting to know each other better, since you are new to the environment. However, you can always draw a line and communicate information about your personal life only to the extent that feels right to you.

Victim of rumours

I am a 28-year-old man, and work in the corporate sector. I am married to my colleague’s ex-girlfriend. It has come to my attention that the colleague is spreading rumours about my performance at work. I tend to avoid confrontation, but, he has crossed limits by reaching out to my wife and bothering her. I have already approached HR for this matter; however, because it is a personal issue, they are not very keen on addressing it. I am usually a calm person, but, his constant interference is infuriating and I need help in dealing with this situation since I am unable to be rational about it.

I understand that getting caught in this situation could be very awkward given the kind of calm individual you described yourself to be. This situation, majorly requires confrontation with your colleague as his actions are detrimental to you, your work, as well as, your wife.

Confrontation does not mean being aggressive or abusive. It could be being assertive in stating what you truly feel about his actions so that he receives the clear message. Just in case, he still continues being a deterrent factor, you could sort some legal action as well.

Mom’s worry

I am a 40-year-old mother. My son is appearing for his 10th grade examinations, for which I feel he is not serious at all. His lack of responsibility deeply concerns me. I have tried enrolling him in multiple classes, but it hasn’t helped. My husband works abroad and is around only for a month in the entire year. This results in me being solely responsible for my son’s education. I do not know what more I can do in order to make him study. Please give your advice on this topic.

I believe raising a child by yourself and taking up responsibility for his education could be overwhelming. This could be the underlying reason for your heightened anxiety towards your son’s lack of responsibility in studies.

I understand that your son needs to have some seriousness towards his studies; however, if he is not responding well to your constant reminders, then it is important to let him decide the course of his 10th grade. You could also speak to your husband and involve him in this process via regular phone calls so that there is sharing of responsibility amongst the two of you and probably less burdening for you.

http://anjalichhabria.com MINDTEMPLE