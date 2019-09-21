Win over Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity & Ambiguity

The VUCA solution

Ensure stability. Our happiness, motivation, drive and determination should be independent of our surroundings like bank balance, possessions, salary... Independent of others’ praise, rebuke, love, scorn... Decide your happiness level and maintain it. Someone praises you, insults you or ignores you–you are happy. Listen to feedback and act on it, if appropriate; but don’t be dependent or blown by it. Be dependent on your self-talk, self-appreciation and self-respect...

Ensure certainty. Be focused and clear as to where you are going. How you intend to get there. Why you are going there. Be open to listening and ‘course correct’, but do not whimsically change as per popular opinion and trends. Practise this in small ways by not making plans based on the weather, a friend, a strike or bandh. For instance, decide: “I’m going to office–whether it rains or not; I’m seeing that movie with or without you; I’m exercising no matter how late it’s going to be.” This way, we ensure certainty and eliminate ambiguity within.

Ensure simplicity. Eat simple and stay fit. Take the pain, monotony and challenge of exercising daily. The body ages, joints and muscles degenerate and ailments will come. All ships end up at the bottom of the sea or in a ship-breaking yard. But with regular maintenance, we can delay the ageing process. Learn new skills, work and play outside your comfort zone. This keeps mind and body tuned to changes and demands from the environment. Reduce the lifestyle trap. Do you really need that fancy car, big home, phone and party? Are you complicating your life? Declutter. Find joy in simple things. Play with the dog. Chat with a two-year-old. Admire the beauty of an ancient palace. Talk with grandma and glean her naughty secrets. Reduce complexity — live simply.

Spiritually, stay connected. Pray often. Seek solitude and tune in to your inner voice. The voice of reason and conscience. Slow down and even stop, look back to learn (not regret), move forward to explore like a child in an amusement park.

We can’t control VUCA, but we can ensure that we won’t allow it inside us. Insulate emotionally. Prepare physically. Stay focused mentally. And stay connected spiritually.

Conquering VUCA is also about letting the optimist in you make Plan A. But let the pessimist in you make Plan B – this way, you are ready for any and every eventuality. Just make Plan B and set it aside while you attack every task, project and life enthusiastically with Plan A. At the back of your head, be ready to create Plan C – the unborn plan. This is your mental preparation to a situation that you never imagined. If it happens, you will make Plan C. Live in the knowledge and confidence that if He delivers a situation, it will be best for you and He will give you the mind, body and heart to handle it. Like I whatsapped my friend Aakash, “Fight the good fight! Know that the battle is won or lost within. Conquer VUCA within you. God Bless! Keep Rockin’ and Roarin’!”

Dominic CostaBir, Director, Hospitality Training Institute, is a trainer and business coach