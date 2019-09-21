Why so nervous?

Friends turned foes

My close friend and I are employed at the same company and in the same position. Initially, we were both extremely happy that we were together and could always rely on each other, but that changed since our higher-ups told us they were only promoting one person from our branch this quarter. Since then, my friend and I have started becoming increasingly competitive towards each other, and we barely even talk at work any more. I really do not want to lose the friendship that we both have, but I also do not want to lose this promotion to him. We keep getting jealous of one another when one of us is praised. Please help.

- In situations like this, while it is extremely difficult to, it is important to differentiate the personal and the professional. Once this distinction is made, and the friendship is removed from the promotion aspect, you will see that there are lots of ways in which this new competition can be positive. As you mentioned, the two of you can rely on each other and learn from each other. Achievements and mistakes made by one can teach the other dos and don’ts respectively. Whichever one is promoted can provide the other with higher-level professional contacts and benefits! And also, it is important to know that this won’t be either of your first or last promotion. There will be plenty of opportunities to catch up in terms of rank. Have a heart-to-heart conversation with your friend and make them see the situation the same way. This will, hopefully, motivate both of you as well as restore your friendship to it’s former glory.

Unhappy with workplace

A company that my friend works at recently took all their employees on a day-long trip to a fancy beach. My friend also keeps telling me how the company he works at often does these trips and even offers discounts to the employees working there. Compared to him, the company I work at has never taken us out on any trips and makes every employee pay the same as customers for products. I have started feeling very dissatisfied and de-motivated at my job due to this, and I do not know what I should do. Please help.

- The external flourishes that a company provides to its employees are once-in-a-while perks, but they say nothing about long-term quality of the working experience. The two should not be confused. It is possible that while your friend’s company takes them on trips and so on, overall their employees are not as happy or satisfied as the ones working in your company. If you are otherwise having a pleasant experience at your company, that in itself is something to be cherished. Trips can always be self-funded with friends of your choice.