Why is eating pasta risky for kids: Study

Washington: If you are a pasta or bread lover, then it might be a bad news as a new study has found that consuming heavy amounts of gluten from an early age could lead to gluten intolerance and children might develop celiac disease. The findings of this study suggest that eating higher-than-normal levels of gluten during the first five years of your life is associated with the likelihood of developing celiac disease, a digestive disorder that damages the small intestine.

Higher gluten intake was associated with a 6.1 per cent increased risk of celiac disease autoimmunity, immunological response to gluten and a 7.2 per cent increased risk of the celiac disease per each additional gram of gluten per day.

In this study, researchers analysed more than 6,600 newborns in the United States, Finland, Germany, and Sweden, who were born between the years 2004 and 2010. Every few months, the study’s authors recorded the children’s gluten intake until the age of five and compared the levels to reference amounts of gluten intake in healthy children at each age.

Over the course time, till the study continued, 1,216 of the children amounting to nearly 20 per cent developed celiac disease autoimmunity, the first sign of the body’s negative response to the protein, said study author Carin Andren Aronsson, study manager at the Unit for Diabetes and Celiac Disease at Lund University in Sweden.