What is Meniere's disease? Everything you need to know about the disease that causes hearing loss and dizzy spell

Named after a French doctor (Dr Prosper Meniere) who discovered it, Meniere’s disease is an inner ear disorder that can cause progressive hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo. The disease mostly affects people who are in the age group of 40-50 years. However, the disease can also affect children. The chronic condition which affects only one ear doesn’t have a cure but certain treatments can keep the symptoms under check and reduce their effect on normal life.

While the exact cause of the disease is unknown, build-up of fluid in the inner ear creates extra pressure and damages the organs which are responsible for hearing and balance. Nearly one lakh patients develop the condition every year. People who are at an increased risk of the disease include those who have an inner or middle ear infection, head injury, respiratory infection. It also includes those who smoke, drink alcohol, and take medicines like aspirin.

Causes of the disease

Though there are different theories available, the exact reason why the disease occurs is not available. The symptoms usually occur due to the excess fluid in the inner ear. Factors that can affect the build-up of the fluid which might contribute to the disease include:

Abnormal immune response

Improper drainage of fluid due to anatomic abnormality or blockage

Genetic predisposition

Viral Infection

Migraines

Stress

Allergies

Respiratory Infection

Fatigue

Medication side effects

Since no single cause could be identified, it is highly probable that the disease results from a combination of different factors.

Symptoms of Meniere’s disease

While the symptoms of the disease may vary from one person to the other, some experience several attacks over a period of time and others experience isolated attacks once in a while. The common symptoms of the disease include:

Hearing Loss: During the early stages of the disease, people may experience hearing loss that comes and goes. However, eventually, a majority of people suffer from permanent hearing loss.

Intermittent episodes of vertigo: People with Meniere’s disease usually experience a spinning sensation that begins and ends suddenly. The episodes occur without any warning and can last a few minutes to several hours.

Tinnitus: Those with the disease often complain of tinnitus or the perception of buzzing, ringing, whistling or roaring sound in the ear.

Aural fullness: Patients also feel immense pressure or fullness in the affected ear.

Treatment

Though this chronic disease has no cure, there are various treatments that can help lessen the symptoms. Following are some of them:

Medication: Doctors often recommend diuretics to patients to reduce the fluid percentage in the body. In some cases, doctors also inject medications into the inner ear to reduce vertigo symptoms.

Surgery: The majority of people with the disease do not require surgery however, those who don’t have any success with medications or suffer from severe attacks can opt for surgery.

Physical therapy: To reduce the symptoms of vertigo, vestibular rehabilitation exercises are sometimes recommended to patients. Such exercises help patients to train their brains to account for the distinction in the balance between the ears.

Lifestyle Changes: Lifestyle changes can also prove to be useful in managing the symptoms effectively. Lifestyle changes may include:

Eating regularly and at proper intervals to regulate the fluids in the body

Taking rest during vertigo attacks

Managing anxiety and stress

It is also equally important for patients to give up smoking and avoid exposure to allergens.

Final words

Living with Meniere’s disease can be difficult for people since the disease is hard to diagnose and treat. Infrequent or frequent attacks may cause stress and anxiety other than hearing loss. Therefore, people with the disease should seek expert medical support to manage the symptoms and live healthily.

(Dr Rajesh Yadav (MS ENT), 3 Senses ENT Clinic, Mumbai and Medical Advisor for Entod Pharmaceuticals)