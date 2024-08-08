What Is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease? Know About West Bengal's Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Respiratory Disease

Continue controller medications for COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) to maintain lung health. | Representative image

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former chief minister of West Bengal, died in his home on August 8, aged 80, following years of withdrawing from public life and politics. The previous CM had long-term respiratory issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), for several years. Let us explore what COPD is, its symptoms, and other related topics.

What Is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a persistent inflammatory lung condition that leads to restricted airflow from the lungs. Symptoms of COPD include difficulty breathing, coughing, mucus production, and wheezing. The condition is generally caused by prolonged exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, mainly from cigarette smoke. Individuals with COPD have a higher risk of developing heart disease, lung cancer, and various other health issues.

A 70 year old woman comes in for evaluation of fatigue



It’s been going on for 6 months, progressively getting worse



She’s a former smoker, has COPD, and has lost about 10 pounds



What do you do? And when is fatigue really something else? pic.twitter.com/G921KJWPwW — Lyell Jones MD (@LyellJ) August 4, 2024

What Are The Symptoms Of COPD?

Breathing problems, a persistent cough (sometimes with phlegm), and fatigue are the most typical signs of COPD. The symptoms of COPD can worsen rapidly. These are called flare-ups. These typically require additional medication and last for a few days.

People with COPD are at a higher risk for other health problems. These problems include:

lung infections, like the flu or pneumonia

lung cancer

heart problems

weak muscles and brittle bones

depression and anxiety

Common Symptoms

The common symptoms of COPD typically develop in mid-life or later. As the condition progresses, individuals may struggle with everyday activities due to increasing breathlessness. This can lead to significant financial strain from reduced productivity at work and home, as well as the costs of medical treatment.

Causes Of COPD

There are several factors that can cause the airways to become narrow and lead to COPD. These include the destruction of parts of the lung, mucus blocking the airways, and inflammation and swelling of the airway lining. COPD develops gradually over time, often as a result of a combination of risk factors:

Tobacco exposure from active smoking or passive exposure to second-hand smoke

Occupational exposure to dusts, fumes, or chemicals

Indoor air pollution from biomass fuel (wood, animal dung, crop residue) or coal, which is frequently used for cooking and heating in low- and middle-income countries with high levels of smoke exposure

Early life events such as poor growth in utero, prematurity, and frequent or severe respiratory infections in childhood that prevent maximum lung growth

Asthma in childhood

A rare genetic condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which can cause COPD at a young age.

COPD should be suspected if a person has typical symptoms, and the diagnosis should be confirmed by a breathing test called spirometry, which measures how the lungs are working. It's worth noting that in low- and middle-income countries, spirometry is often not available, so the diagnosis may be missed.

Treatment For COPD

There are several treatments available for COPD. Inhaled medicines that open and reduce swelling in the airways are the main treatments. Bronchodilator inhalers are the most important medicines for treating COPD. They relax the airways to keep them open.

Short-acting bronchodilators start to work in seconds and can last for 4–6 hours. These are often used during flare-ups. Long-acting bronchodilators take longer to start working but last longer.

These are taken daily and can be combined with inhaled steroids. Other treatments may also be used:

Steroid pills and antibiotics are often used to treat flare-ups.

Oxygen is used for people who have had COPD for a long time or have severe COPD.

Pulmonary rehabilitation teaches exercises to improve your breathing and ability to exercise.

Surgery may improve symptoms for some people with severe COPD.

Some inhalers open the airways and may be given regularly to prevent or reduce symptoms and to relieve symptoms during acute flare-ups. Inhaled corticosteroids are sometimes given in combination with these to reduce inflammation in the lungs.