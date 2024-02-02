What Is Cervical Cancer: Causes, Complications, Treatment & All You Need To Know

Cervical Cancer/Representative Image | Canva

Poonam Pandey, the 'Love in a Taxi' actress, succumbed to cervical cancer this Friday. Her sudden demise drew attention towards her health condition, its causes, symptoms, and possible healthcare. Here's everything you need to know about this cancer which is reportedly the second-most concerning type in females across India.

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that concerns the cervix, the narrow portion of the uterus, and the middle link between the vagina and womb. It affects the cells around the uterus and eventually spreads it's claws with time.

Canva

Signs and symptoms

Unusual heavy menstrual bleeding is considered one of the first triggers and signs.

A lack of general hygiene can increase the chance of getting affected.

However, an early diagnosis and proper treatment can save the hope of survivors, but in most cases, people neglect the initial symptoms and do not trace them until the last stage.

Canva

Complications patients face

The survivors of cervical cancer face piercing pain, severe breathing issues, and unusual flow during periods. It can also weaken the nervous system if these severe conditions persist, and invade fertility.

Apart from the listed medical complications, the survivors face social stigma and stereotypes. The survivors need a positive attitude and a healthy atmosphere to restore their physical and psychological wellbeing.

Treatment and care

A good living standard can indeed help to mitigate the risks, but it's almost mandatory to track the disease during the early epoch to overcome and defeat cervical cancer.

A proper treatment includes operation and chemotherapy. However, it becomes uncurable in the final stage.