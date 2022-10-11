What is Arthritis and Rheumatism? Here's when the world observes 'Arthritis Day'

Freepik

World Arthritis Day is observed as a global awareness celebration annually on October 12. It aims to raise awareness about the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.

World Arthritis Day was established by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) in 1996. Arthritis means the swelling or tenderness of one or more joints, leading to pain and stiffness in the joints.

There are more than 100 types of arthritis and related conditions, which is evident enough to understand the seriousness of the disease. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that can affect more than just your joints.

Various awareness campaigns are held on the occasion of World Arthritis Day. The observance focuses on reducing the number of cases associated to the ailment. On this day, welfare societies and health care units educate people about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the health condition.

