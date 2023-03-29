Welltopix founder Dr. Rashmi Juneja discusses her brand's uniqueness |

The brand has grown in popularity recently. Dr. Rashmi Juneja, Welltopix's founder, discussed the company's origins.

"Welltopix was started and is administered by female minority doctors," she stated. Welltopix® Skincare was created because few clinically proven anti-aging products exist. Our skin care formulas are medical-grade. Our products contain clinically proven ingredients and the best global anti-aging technologies.”

"As a young, minority, female doctor in America, there were almost no skincare options," she remarked. She talked about her path and starting Welltopix. “More than 20 years later, the skin care industry has grown, but I noticed that there weren't many anti-aging skin care products that focused on scientific research. I wanted to change that.”

Dr. Juneja has led anti-ageing treatments and skin care since her career began. Dr. Juneja wanted to aid her community in 2019 after launching a Medical Spa and giving hundreds of women anti-ageing procedures. She spent years testing and manufacturing medical-grade, clinically-proven products.

She is the CEO of Welltopix Retail LLC and an entrepreneur that is enthusiastic about serious skincare solutions to inspire women worldwide to take charge of their skin.