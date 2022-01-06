Watch Video: Rujuta Diwekar shows 5 stretches to stay fit and beat back and lower back problems while working from home

Celebrity fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar recently demonstrated five stretches to beat stress and back and lower back problems.

The rising COVID-19 cases have got us homebound. Offices and schools have been shut once again, people are forced to work from home and stay on their chairs or the couch mostly, tied to their computers.

Rujuta often shows several fitness routines on Instagram to help her fans get back to fitness with easy and no equipment routines.

Recently, she shared a new set of stretches that can be performed any time of the day to keep the body moving and which will also help in dealing with back and lower back problems.

She starts the video by saying that if we are working from home and feel that our ankles are swollen, back feeling stiff and knees creaking, then there is a very simple solution. She advises that for every 30 minutes of sitting, we should stand for at least 3 minutes.

Rujuta then explains that we should walk around and stand with our toes opened wide. She then advises to stand by a wall pressing our toes against it.

In the video, the nutritionist can be seen standing in front of a wall and pulling her feet from behind with her hand and keeping it for five counts and then repeating it for the next leg. Then she can be seen pushing her palms against the wall and keeping her legs in perpendicular to the wall, while stretching her upper body.

In the next part of the video, Rujuta can be seen sitting on a couch and keeping her knees apart and her spine straight and doing it for five counts.

Take a look at the video here:

Rujuta is also one of the top nutritionists of the country and author of several bestselling books on healthy living and eating.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 06:05 PM IST