Ward off gloomy weather fatigue with these desi foods

Winter is here and most of us feel sad and lazy during chilly weather. It reduces our immunity as well as energy levels too. In medical terms, it is also called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is a type of depression that occurs due to changing weather. However, there is a way to stay healthy and boost your mood. Check out these mood-boosting desi foods that can help you ward off depression and laziness and enhance energy levels.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are considered “Healing Foods”. It is one of the winter foods that contain high amounts of nutrients. It is high in beta carotene and vitamin C which helps in strengthening the immune system and ward off winter infections like the common cold and cough. It contains vitamin B6 which turns on the happy hormone serotonin and helps to ward off fatigue.

Ginger

Ginger is one of the best desi foods to have during winter. It boosts digestion, fights stomach issues and helps you keep your body warm from within during winter. It has medicinal properties that help relieve sore throat, cough and cold and keeps you away from irritation. It also increases serotonin and dopamine levels in your body.

Turmeric

Turmeric has healing properties that will help with sinus, cold and cough during winter. Add a pinch of turmeric to milk and have it at night, it will boost your immunity and keep your body warm too. It contains a compound called curcumin which reduces depression and has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Sesame seeds

Til (sesame) wadi, chikis, gajak, etc. are famous desi foods that are consumed during winter. Sesame seeds contain high amounts of iron and calcium which help maintain the body temperature. They are rich in Vitamin E and contain high amounts of antioxidants that keep your skin and hair healthy and moisturised during winter. Since they contain high amounts of proteins, fibres, minerals and healthy fats they reduce fatigue symptoms.

(Vidhi Chawla is a Dietician and Founder of Fisico Diet Clinic)