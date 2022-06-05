Urinary incontinence: Causes, treatment and self-healing techniques

A person suffering from urinary incontinence is unable to control the bladder. Urine leakage happens when a person sneezes, coughs, laughs or while exercising. This is more common in obese women.

A sudden reaction causes the person to either lose complete control over the bladder or just partially. People with urinary incontinence should make trips to the bathroom more often to avoid losing sudden control.

A person suffering from urinary incontinence lives in a continuous state of anxiety and embarrassment. It affects one’s mental health, and quality of life and restricts activities. Many start wearing pads or diapers due to fear of leakage or passing urine.

Urinary incontinence can be caused by an underlying health condition. Hence, a person must seek medical guidance for the problem.

Causes

Advancing age

Weekend muscles of the urinary bladder

Urinary tract infection

Menopause

Pregnancy or childbirth

Pelvis disorders

Abdominal obesity

Prostate enlargement

Prostate cancer

Chronic constipation

Not being able to empty the bladder

Certain medications

Stroke or paralysis

Diabetes

Self-care

Emptying bladder on time, especially before physical activities like heavy workouts

Change in lifestyle and diet

Avoiding alcohol and caffeinated drinks

Stress and anger management

Addressing psychosomatic problems

Treatment and management

Yoga therapy: Asanas that help strengthen pelvic floor muscles, and flexibility of spine and abdomen can help manage urinary incontinence. Asanas should be done according to one’s capacity and flexibility. Do not force yourself to do the asanas. All asanas should be done under the guidance of a Yoga therapist. Therapeutic yoga can include Pavanmuktasana, Aswini mudra, Tadagi Mudra, contraction, and release of lower pelvic muscles. Uddiyan bandha, Vipritkarni mudra, variations of Halasana, some variations of Paschimotanasana, Setubandhasana with various techniques are also beneficial.

Sujok Therapy: This is of immense help in managing the problem. The picture shows point that you can press, massage or apply seeds on. This will improve blood circulation. Advanced Sujok helps in balancing energy.