Urinary incontinence: Causes, treatment and self-healing techniques

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

A person suffering from urinary incontinence is unable to control the bladder. Urine leakage happens when a person sneezes, coughs, laughs or while exercising. This is more common in obese women.

A sudden reaction causes the person to either lose complete control over the bladder or just partially. People with urinary incontinence should make trips to the bathroom more often to avoid losing sudden control.

A person suffering from urinary incontinence lives in a continuous state of anxiety and embarrassment. It affects one’s mental health, and quality of life and restricts activities. Many start wearing pads or diapers due to fear of leakage or passing urine.

article-image

Urinary incontinence can be caused by an underlying health condition. Hence, a person must seek medical guidance for the problem.

Causes

  • Advancing age

  • Weekend muscles of the urinary bladder

  • Urinary tract infection

  • Menopause

  • Pregnancy or childbirth

  • Pelvis disorders

  • Abdominal obesity

  • Prostate enlargement

  • Prostate cancer

  • Chronic constipation

  • Not being able to empty the bladder

  • Certain medications

  • Stroke or paralysis

  • Diabetes

Self-care

  • Emptying bladder on time, especially before physical activities like heavy workouts

  • Change in lifestyle and diet

  • Avoiding alcohol and caffeinated drinks

  • Stress and anger management

  • Addressing psychosomatic problems

Treatment and management

Yoga therapy: Asanas that help strengthen pelvic floor muscles, and flexibility of spine and abdomen can help manage urinary incontinence. Asanas should be done according to one’s capacity and flexibility. Do not force yourself to do the asanas. All asanas should be done under the guidance of a Yoga therapist. Therapeutic yoga can include Pavanmuktasana, Aswini mudra, Tadagi Mudra, contraction, and release of lower pelvic muscles. Uddiyan bandha, Vipritkarni mudra, variations of Halasana, some variations of Paschimotanasana, Setubandhasana with various techniques are also beneficial.

Sujok Therapy: This is of immense help in managing the problem. The picture shows point that you can press, massage or apply seeds on. This will improve blood circulation. Advanced Sujok helps in balancing energy.

article-image

