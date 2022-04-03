Understanding the importance of the five pillars of health for our overall well-being

We have known for some time now that most chronic diseases are caused by improper diet and lifestyle so why not change that? The human body is a self healing organism. By taking medications to suppress symptoms, we interfere with this self-healing process and create other problems which lead to more medications and the downward spiral of illness continues until death. Research on people living in various parts of the world called Blue Zones has shown that to expect chronic diseases with old age is a myth. People in these parts of the world live to be 90-100 without diseases. There is overpowering evidence that suggests that there are five pillars of health which contribute to the prevention and reversal of most chronic diseases.

1. Food

All 30 trillion cells in the human body need nourishment, which food provides by circulating blood throughout the body. The food we consume has changed significantly as food processing evolved over the last century. To reduce waste and increase sales, the processed food industry has removed fibre from foods and added ingredients which may be generally recognised as safe (GRAS) but truly are not. The reduction in fibre and antioxidants and increase in sugar, oil and salt causes havoc with the human body and contributes to chronic diseases.

The three most important rules to follow on diet are:

1. No meat, chicken, etc.

2. No refined foods such as sugar and oil.

3. No highly processed foods like high fructose corn syrup or food supplements.

2. Detox

As food is consumed and metabolised by the cells in the body, waste is produced that needs to be collected and excreted. This is done by the lymphatic system in our body which is almost as pervasive as the blood circulation system. The human brain is only able to remove the metabolic waste at night during cycles of deep sleep. The 2016 Nobel prize winning research showed that by fasting over 24 hours our body recycles such waste by a process called autophagy. It is strongly recommended that one fasts every two weeks. This coincides with the Indian custom of Ekadashi fasts.

In addition, Nobel prize winning research in 2018 demonstrated that keeping a prolonged fast of 9-10 days and consuming only one small meal a day, especially one low in protein, helps build immunity to major diseases like cancer. This recommendation is almost identical to our custom of Navratri fasts. Other yoga practices like Shatkarma are also good for detoxification and are encouraged.

3. Circadian Rhythm

All species of the plant and animal world on earth have evolved on a 24 hour day and night cycle and are well adapted to it. Many glands in our body release hormones based on these cycles which direct and control many bodily functions. With the advent of electricity we have adopted a lifestyle that is no longer consistent with the day and night rhythm. This messes up our body’s synchronisation with nature's clock. A Nobel prize (2017) was awarded to research that demonstrated how our body’s master clock synchronises to day and night cycles. Dr. Satchin Panda's (UC San Diego) work over the last decade has shed light on this subject. For good health the following are important:

1. Sun Gazing: Get up before sunrise and within half hour of sunrise and sunset, gaze around the sun rotating your eyes in a clockwise and anticlockwise direction. Do not look directly at the sun.

2. Do not eat for two hours after sunrise and finish dinner preferably before sunset, but definitely before it is dark outside.

3. Do not work out physically when it is dark outside.

4. Do not watch blue light emitting screens like TV, computer monitors and cell phones at night or use a blue light filter on these devices.

5. Get a minimum of 8 hours of sleep. Avoid waking up to an alarm. Make up for any sleep deficit within a week.

4. Physical Activity

The human body evolved for a physically active lifestyle. The lymphatic system is our body’s janitorial system that collects metabolic waste but, unlike the blood circulatory system, it has no pump and relies on the body's movement to function properly. We must therefore move our body regularly throughout the day. It is recommended that we move 5 minutes every waking hour.

5. Emotional & Spiritual Balance

Human emotions release hormones which are beneficial not only for emotional well-being but also physical health. Giving unconditional love, for example to young children and pets, has a major impact on one’s health. Similarly, prayers full of gratitude flush our body with hormones which make us happy and content.

(The writer is a diet and lifestyle coach and Founder of Plant Based Wellness Foundation)

