The secret behind marvellous miracles

The time was 11 am when my personal assistant pressed the buzzer and mentioned that someone from Britannia Industries wanted to meet me. The gentleman was planning a trip to Tirupati and sought help for an emergency quota by train. During the course of our conversation, I mentioned that in 2005, I had worked on Guntakal Division of South Central Railway.

The town itself does not have much to offer, but the division houses several important religious, spiritual and historical spots. Tirupati, Pannipakam, Sri Kalahasti, Mantralayam are significant places which attract the faithful in large numbers.

Adjoining Guntakal Division is the Bangalore Division of South Western Railway. The division is home to Prashanti Nilayam, abode of Satya Sai Baba and the Art of Living International Centre of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Thus, there are a large number of places of spiritual importance located in the vicinity of Guntakal.

Broadly recalling the importance of these significant places, the visitor mentioned a famous Hanuman Temple at Guntakal, which had slipped my mind. Thereafter our conversation veered to Mantralayam. Mantralayam is where Shri Raghavendra Swami entered Tejaroopa (spirit) in 1671 AD.

This is where he was interned in a tomb upon attaining Samadhi. The faithful believe that Raghavendra Swami would be in the state of Tejaroopa for a period of 700 years. Raghavendra Swami succeeded his Guru, Sudheendra Teertha as the head of the Mutt and propounded the Dwaita philosophy. He is also believed to be an incarnation of Bhakta Prahalad.

Following this discussion, the gentleman left. No sooner had he left, than someone else came to my room, with the prasadam of Raghavendra Swami. This was inexplicable! A miracle is an extraordinary and a welcome event, inexplicable by natural or scientific laws and is therefore attributed to divine legacy.

Osho said, ‘Be realistic. Plan for a miracle.’ Can we plan for a miracle? This happens through Positive Thinking, the Law of Attraction, the Law of Gratitude, the Law of Spiralling Effect and what Darren Hardy calls the ‘Compound Effect’.

For things to materialise, we need to develop a highly positive intent. This positive intent sends signals to the universe and in return the universe conspires to provide us with what we really need. However, for the cycle to continue, humans need to be extremely grateful.

This is no rocket science. It is not so distant from our inner self. This is an intuitive ability which we need to develop and harness. Our ancient Rishis realised this potential practice of yoga, meditation, pranayama and adopting a proper diet.

Several years ago, while still at Guntakal, I was a confirmed alcoholic. Along with my maternal aunts, I went to the Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Mantralayam. I smuggled a bottle of liquor in that state of arrogance. My mind was fixated on the bottle and was conspiring to circumnavigate the rules of Brindavan. This is the character of the monkey mind. Brindavan is the place where Raghavendra Swami is in a state of Samadhi.

There was an unbearable stench in my room. To my amazement, the bottle had cracked and liquor had leaked out; the seal was not broken. Everything was drenched with liquor except my puja material and the notes of Art of Living Part 1 course. Satan cannot affect what is pure and divine. This too was a miracle. ‘It is our faith that activates the power of God,’ said Joel Osteen.

However, the human mind ignores and rubbishes such claims. Years later, while travelling by a special train, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar smiled in his inimitable manner and gave me Mantralayam prasadam as we crossed Kurnool district, where Mantralayam is located. Yet another miracle had occurred, I realised.

Faith is an integral part of any miracle. Faith is complete trust or confidence in someone or something. It is a strong belief in the doctrines of a religion based on spiritual conviction than proof. ‘Faithless is he that says farewell when road darkens,’ says J.R.R. Tolkien.

When the tunnel is really dark and our mind is plagued by fear, we deeply pray for a miracle to happen so that we do not get subsumed by the vortex of antipathetic thoughts.

While thinking negatively, we transmit negative signals to the universe. In return we get shrouded by unfortunate events. Thus prayer, faith and miracles are all intertwined. For this to happen, human intent needs to be extraordinary.