The Dialogue with Kanchan: Is there any correlation between deficiency of Vitamin-D and COVID-19? Here's what experts say

A study, conducted by researchers of Northwestern University which is available at the pre-print journal medRxiv, finds that deficiency of Vitamin D which has so far been associated with health of bones and immune system, plays a key role in complicating coronavirus cases.

The scientists noted that the countries which receive good amount of sunlight, such as Spain and Northern Italy, had low concentrations of vitamin D in population and experienced the highest infection and death rates in Europe.

On the other hand, northern latitude countries of Norway, Finland, and Sweden, have higher vitamin D levels despite less UVB sunlight exposure, because supplementation and fortification of foods is more common. These Nordic countries have lower COVID-19 infection and death rates.